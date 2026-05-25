IRGC Quds Force Commander: Palestinian Resistance Will Pave Way for Liberation of Al-Quds

AhlulBayt News Agency: The chief commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Quds Force has said that the Palestinian resistance movement will pave the way for the liberation of Al-Quds in the occupied territories.

Drawing a parallel to the victories of the resistance movements both in Iran and Lebanon, Brigadier General Esmaeil Ghaani emphasized that the Palestinian Resistance Movement will pave suitable ways for the liberation of Al-Quds.

He referred to the May 24, 1982, liberation of Khorramshahr during the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988), which he said set the stage for the “glorious epic” of May 25, 2000, when Hezbollah successfully expelled the Israeli regime from southern Lebanon.

“During that withdrawal, the Israeli army fled while their radios were still on, and all their equipment was left behind in the trenches,” Qa’ani said.

General Ghaani stressed that the resistance of “dear Palestine today and heroic Lebanon” will likewise lead to the liberation of Al-Quds.

May 24 marks the anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr in 1982. This major victory took place during Operation Beit al-Moqaddas, after 578 days of occupation by the Iraqi Ba’ath Army.

In Lebanon, the Israeli regime pulled out its forces from the areas on May 25, 2000, after 22 years of occupation, after suffering a humiliating defeat at the hands of the resistance movement.

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