Israel destroys power, water infrastructure of Christian town in southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli forces have destroyed the power and water systems of a Christian town in southern Lebanon, as the regime continues to violate a ceasefire between the two sides.

The regime’s forces on Sunday bulldozed solar panels in the predominantly Christian town of Debel in southern Lebanon, cutting electricity that powers homes and the town’s water supply, and leaving civilians without essential services.

The destruction also extended to homes, roads, and olive groves, further crippling daily life in the area.

With its solar network wiped out, the town is now struggling without power or reliable access to water.

The town of Debel has been the scene of the Israeli regime’s brutality and crimes several times.

It recently saw an Israeli soldier film himself smashing a statue of Jesus, an act that drew widespread anger and underscored the broader pattern of destruction affecting both civilian infrastructure and religious sites.

Weeks after the US and Israel launched their military aggression against Iran on February 28, Washington agreed to a ceasefire, with the Trump administration formally accepting Tehran’s 10-point proposal, which demanded ceasefires on all fronts, including Lebanon.

While the US briefly backtracked under intense Israeli lobbying, resulting in a tragic massacre of over 300 people across Lebanon, Iran maintained a steadfast position.

Although the ceasefire was finally implemented on April 16, it has since been systematically violated by Israel.

Israel has planned to systematically flatten civilian buildings in southern Lebanon, according to Israeli media.

According to reports, engineering tools, including excavators, have been brought into the area and are being operated by paid Israeli contractors.

Israeli armed forces are assessing the scale of the destruction through digital tools, including statistical systems that track the number of buildings demolished in each sector.

Last month, Israeli Minister of Military Affairs Israel Katz said, "All houses in villages near the border in Lebanon will be demolished in accordance with the Rafah and Beit Hanoun models in Gaza."

‎He added that after Israel's aggression in Lebanon ends, the military would maintain control "over the entire area up to the Litani” River.

In retaliation for Israeli ceasefire violations, the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has carried out daily operations against the regime’s armed forces.

Since March 2, the occupying regime has killed around 2,300 people, wounded more than 7,500, and displaced over 1.2 million others, according to Lebanese authorities.

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