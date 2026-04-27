International Center for Quranic Preaching resumes courses in Lebanon after Ramadan success

ABNA24 - The International Center for Quranic Preaching —affiliated with the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (peace be upon him)—announced through its Lebanon branch, in cooperation with the Imam Ali (peace be upon him) House, the relaunch of its Quranic programs. This step comes after the successful conclusion of diverse Ramadan activities held across numerous Lebanese cities and villages.

Sayyed Ali Abu Al-Hasan, head of the Center’s Lebanon branch, explained: “These courses are designed to strengthen Quranic culture and instill religious values among both male and female students. The curriculum includes the rules of recitation and Tajweed, proper reading techniques, Quranic teachings tailored for mothers, ethical lessons derived from the Holy Quran, as well as sessions on the biography (Seerah) of the Ahlulbayt (peace be upon them) and various jurisprudential topics''.

He added: “Building on the success of the Quranic gatherings, full recitations, and competitions organized during the holy month of Ramadan across Lebanon, the current courses will run throughout the months of Shawwal, Dhu Al-Qa'dah, and Dhu Al-Hijjah. This schedule offers participants a continuous opportunity to learn and engage with the teachings of the Holy Quran''.

Abu Al-Hasan further noted that the initiative aims to reinforce Quranic identity and deepen religious understanding through a comprehensive approach that combines theoretical instruction with practical application, ensuring a lasting and meaningful impact on participants.



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