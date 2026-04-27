At least one Israeli terrorist soldier killed, five wounded in Lebanon Hezbollah attacks

ABNA24 - A soldier of Israeli occupation forces was killed and five others were injured, some of them seriously, in an attack in southern Lebanon on Sunday.

According to occupation’s outlets media, the killed soldier was identified as Eidan Fuchs, a member of the 7th Armored Brigade. The wounded were evacuated to hospitals for treatment, while Israeli authorities have not yet released additional operational details.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Lebanon’s Hezbollah held its responsibility for the attack, clarifying it targeted an Israeli Merkava tank in the town of Taybeh using two drones, which it said struck the designated target directly.

In addition, the Party stated that its operations against the ongoing Israeli aggression, as well as rocket fire toward border settlements, would continue, describing them as a response to the occupation’s violations since the ceasefire arrangement took effect.

Furthermore, it said that armed resistance remains the primary guarantee for defending Lebanese territory, arguing that diplomatic efforts have failed and that the Lebanese state has been unable to deter violations. It also warned that any escalation or infringement of Lebanese sovereignty would be met with a proportionate and decisive response.

At the same time, the incident came amid continued exchanges of fire along the Lebanon–the occupation’s border, despite the fragile ceasefire environment, heightening concerns over a broader regional escalation.



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