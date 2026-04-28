Iran's stance towards Lebanon ‘praiseworthy’: Lebanese MP

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Lebanese lawmaker has praised Iran’s stance towards his country, in the face of Israeli aggression against Lebanon, emphasizing his opposition to direct negotiations with the aggressive Israeli regime.

Ayoub Hamid, a member of Development and Liberation bloc of the Amal Movement and Ba’ath Party in the parliament was quoted by Elnashra newspaper on Monday as saying that Lebanon needs to boost its relations with friendly countries, in line with Tehran’s stance on the Israeli regime’s aggression.

Calling the direct meeting with Israel harmful to national interests, the Lebanese parliamentarian expressed hope that President Joseph Aoun would not put himself into such a difficult position.

He said he did not mean a complete rejection of dialogue, rather insisted on its indirectness based on the previous principled position as was done in several cases, including Naqoura, or the mechanism and agreement related to the economic zone and oil and gas resources.

Hamid recalled Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri’s insistence on preserving Lebanon’s unity and deep-rooted Arab identity, saying any move that serves the country’s interests, strengthens its position, protects it from Israeli threats is a national priority.

Referring to the Arab peace plan that was approved in Beirut, he clearly stated the peace was conditional on recognizing the right of the Palestinian people to establish their own state in all their land.

The Israeli regime launched its war against Lebanon in March, last year, but met with a strong response from Hezbollah resistance forces. A US-backed ceasefire, which started on April 16 has brought a significant reduction in hostilities but the Israeli regime has kept breaching it, by repeatedly attacking various areas of Lebanon.

At the same time, the Lebanese government began reconciliation talks with the Israeli regime under pressure from the United States, a move that has sparked condemnations from Hezbollah and other political and popular movements supporting the resistance.

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