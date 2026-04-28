Iran's Education Minister: 346 Students, Teachers, Staff Martyred in 40-Day US-Israeli Attacks

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Minister of Education Alireza Kazemi announced that 346 students, teachers, and staff members were killed during the recent 40-day US-Israeli attacks on Iran. Specifically, 279 among those martyred were students.

In a meeting with several members of parliament, Kazemi stated that the imposed war resulted in the total destruction of 20 educational facilities and left over 1,200 others damaged.

775 of the damaged schools have already been repaired and returned to service, the minister further added.

Kazemi said that with the help of public donations, the reconstruction of the remaining damaged schools has begun. “the 20 completely destroyed schools will be fully rebuilt with modern educational equipment and are expected to be operational by the start of the next academic year.”

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