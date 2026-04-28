German FM urges UN to take action as war against Iran pinches global economy

AhlulBayt News Agency: German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul called on the United Nations on Monday to play a more active role in resolving the conflict with Iran and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, warning that the situation is affecting the global economy.

Speaking before departing for New York to attend a UN Security Council meeting, the German minister argued that the UN must become the center of diplomacy for contemporary conflicts in order to address urgent peace and security issues.

He criticized some Security Council members for blocking decision-making, saying the international community cannot tolerate such obstruction at a time when it is facing multiple major conflicts simultaneously.

The senior diplomat warned that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which is a repercussion of the US-Israeli war against Iran – has a serious impact on the global economy.

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