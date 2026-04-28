Iranian Lawmakers Express Strong Support for Nuclear Negotiating Team, Call for National Unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: A strong majority of Iranian lawmakers have thrown their weight behind the country’s nuclear negotiating team, issuing a statement that called for national unity and said adversaries are trying to sow public distrust in officials.

In their statement, parliamentarians expressed support for the negotiating team and specifically for Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who leads the delegation.

“We have confidence in this team and we support them,” the statement read, adding that lawmakers firmly believe the team will defend national interests and rights.

The statement, released on Monday, said that while the battlefield appears calm and one round of talks has been held with the enemy, the United States and Israel are seeking to create miscalculations among the public and spread mistrust toward officials, including the negotiating team.

Lawmakers said adversaries are attempting through media operations, false narratives, and fabricated reports to divert attention from the main enemy, and are seeking to compensate for military defeats and multiple resignations in the US administration and military.

The statement called on political and social activists to avoid speculation and analysis based on rumors and incomplete information, and not to allow enemy designs in the cognitive war to “embitter the public”.

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