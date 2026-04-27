Video: Saudis Welcome Iranian Pilgrims with Flowers and Rosewater

According to the AhlulBayt (a.s.) International News Agency (ABNA) – The official account of Saudi Arabia's Hajj and Umrah Ministry published a video on Sunday (April 26, 2026) showing the welcome of Iranian pilgrims in Mecca. In the video, Saudi Hajj and Umrah officials are seen greeting Iranian pilgrims with flowers, rosewater, and other gifts. Earlier, Alireza Rashidian, head of Iran's Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, had announced that 30,000 Iranian pilgrims would be sent for the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage.