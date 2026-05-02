'Hajj Must Be Performed to Strengthen Resistance,' Senior Iranian Cleric Says

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Iranian cleric highlighted the connection between the annual Hajj pilgrimage and resistance.

Representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for Hajj and Pilgrimage Affairs Hojat-ol-Islam Seyed Abdol Fattah Navab delivered a speech before Friday prayer sermons in Tehran today.

He referred to the discussions that some people raise about why Iranian pilgrims are present in Hajj this year and said Hajj is related to resistance.

All religious orders must be performed in their own place, and Hajj must be performed to strengthen resistance, he stated.

“Of course, the officials of the country, who had a favorable opinion in this regard, examined all aspects. The absence of Iranians, especially this year, in the land of revelation would not make good sense. The favorable opinion of the country’s officials caused people who had been on the Hajj schedule for more than 20 years to travel to the land of revelation this year.”

He also referred to the verses related to Hajj in the Quran and said that I n the Holy Book, we have the Surah Hajj. “Verses 38 to 40 of Surah Hajj are related to strengthening resistance and advancing programs.”

Hojat-ol-Islam Navab further highlighted a hadith from Imam Reza (AS) that says Hajj strengthens the spirit of the believer, because to perform Hajj one must spend money and suffer hardships, but Hajj has benefits that are effective for everyone living on earth.

“Imam Sadiq (AS) also said: ‘To go for Hajj, bid farewell to comfort, rest and the world, because you want to do a great deed. You must distance yourself from your children and family, forbid yourself from pleasures; while you must be mindful of where the Tawaf begins and where it ends, the Sa’i between Safa and Marwah must be for God, and these are the hardships of this journey.’”

Elsewhere in his speech, Hoajt-ol-Islam Navab referred to the slogan of this year’s Hajj, “Quranic conduct, Prophetic mercy and Islamic unity" and explained the three parts of this slogan.

“Hajj, Quranic conduct means our approach should be Quranic. The second part of the slogan is Prophetic mercy. This year was the 1500th anniversary of the birth of the Prophet (PBUH). God says regarding this Prophet (PBUH): ‘We have made you a mercy for the worlds’. The third part of the Hajj slogan is also a point that both (Imam Khomeini) and (Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei) emphasized, which is unity of the Islamic Ummah. If the Islamic Ummah were united, neither Palestine would have been in this situation nor would the enemy have dared to attack Islamic countries like this.”

The Hajj official also said that as of today, five thousand Iranian pilgrims have entered Medina and will leave for Mecca in two days.

“We ask God to make the Hajj a success and a source of pride for the Islamic world,” he went on say.

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