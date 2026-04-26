3,780 pilgrims from Iran’s Razavi Khorasan to depart for Hajj

AhlulBayt News Agency: Director of Hajj and Pilgrimage of Razavi Khorasan Province has said 3,780 pilgrims in the form of 30 caravans of Shia and Sunni Muslims will be dispatched for the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage.

Speaking to IRNA on Saturday, Mehdi Shojaee said Mashhad Hasheminejad International Airport is among eight airports in the country for dispatching pilgrims.

Final negotiations are underway to enable direct air travel from provincial origins, he added.

He went on to say that air dispatch will be subject to obtaining final approvals, but what has been stated under the current circumstances is the land-air travel combination.

A group of 120 service personnel for pilgrims has been sent from Tehran to Saudi Arabia to assess the conditions for the journey, Shojaee stated.

......................

End/ 257