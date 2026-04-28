Iran Air to operate Hajj flights from Tehran, Mashhad and Zahedan

AhlulBayt News Agency: Managing director of Iran's flagship airline Iran Air announced that Hajj flights will operate from Tehran, Mashhad, and Zahedan international airports, with Mashhad and Zahedan airports prepared to provide 24-hour services to pilgrims.

Taher Abdolhai said that Tehran, Gorgan, Mashhad, Abadan, Zahedan, Shiraz, and Urmia airports have been reopened for domestic flights, and the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization has designated Tehran, Mashhad, and Zahedan airports for the dispatch of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

Abdolhai stated that since Saturday, April 25, Hajj agents and personnel have been dispatched to the holy city of Medina. He noted that Iran Air will handle the transportation of a total of 30,672 Hajj pilgrims.

Unlike last year, Saudi airlines will not play a role in transporting Iranian pilgrims this year, he added.

The majority of Iran Air’s fleet is currently serving international flights, and flights to Baku, Qatar, Najaf, Baghdad, Istanbul, and Medina have already started.

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