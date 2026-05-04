Over 55,000 Iranian Pilgrims Deprived of Hajj Due to US Sanctions, Official Says

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Iranian Hajj official said that more than 55,000 Iranian pilgrims were deprived of this year's Hajj pilgrimage due to cruel US sanctions.

Seyyed Abdolfattah Navvab stated that these individuals had been waiting for more than 20 years to embark on the Hajj journey, had already paid the fees, and had completed all necessary preparations.

Alireza Rashidian, head of Iran's Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, also referred to the initial planning for the dispatch of over 86,000 pilgrims, stating that according to the agreements made, 86,700 Iranian pilgrims were scheduled to depart for Hajj.

However, due to the outbreak of war in the region and restrictions caused by sanctions on currency transfers, this number has been reduced to 30,672 pilgrims.

He further noted that flights for Iranian Hajj pilgrims are operating from Tehran, Mashhad, and Zahedan airports. To date, over 9,500 Iranian pilgrims have been transported to Saudi Arabia via 43 flights.

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