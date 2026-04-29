All Necessary Measures Taken for 'Dignified Hajj' of Iranian Pilgrims: Government spokesperson

AhlulBayt News Agency: Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani says Iran has taken all necessary measures and coordinated with the authorities in Saudi Arabia to ensure the security of Hajj pilgrims.

Mohajerani made the remarks during her weekly press conference that was held on Tuesday at the location of the Tarasht Power Plant Operation Company.

Addressing some of the domestic and regional issues, she also pointed to this year’s Hajj pilgrimage and embarking of Iranians to perform the annual ritual in Saudi Arabia.

Mohajerani referred to the necessary coordination with the Saudi side to ensure the security of the pilgrims, and said relevant officials had make preparations to dispatch pilgrims under the set procedure.

She added that the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian is making every effort to ensure a dignified Hajj for Iranians and in accordance with the necessary standards.

The spokesperson also pointed to US piracy and naval hostage-taking, saying Iranian government had anticipated the such actions of the current American administration, and had taken measures to alleviate the problems.

She explained that the government’s main strategy is to make maximum use of the country’s strategic location and the policy of “good neighborliness.”

Regarding some of the claims made by US President Donald Trump, Mohajerani said the people of Iran should not pay heed to the enemy’s rhetoric and unofficial news, which are merely aimed at creating division and diverting public opinion.

Emphasizing the need for national unity and cohesion, she said that one of the tools of the imposed war is to disrupt the internal space, adding that the existing cohesion among different segments of the society, including leaders and defense forces make the enemy's goals futile.

This unanimity shows we are one nation, with one flag, one Leader, and one path for the dignity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, she added.

.......................

End/ 257