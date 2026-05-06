Pres. Pezeshkian Urges Unity, Dialogue with Islamic Nations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized Iran’s full readiness to develop comprehensive bilateral relations with Iraq, expressing hope that the new government in Baghdad will utilize expertise and strategic wisdom to overcome economic challenges and pave the way for lasting stability and growth.

On Tuesday, President Pezeshkian made the remarks in a phone conversation with Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Ali Falih al-Zaydi, describing the Iraqi nation as more than just a neighbor, but a brother.

The president pledged unwavering support for Baghdad while expressing Iran’s full readiness to resolve all regional disputes with Islamic nations through constructive dialogue and mutual respect and understanding.

He called for Islamic unity, suggesting that fair treatment would eliminate the need for conflict in the Persian Gulf or other regional arenas. President Pezeshkian stressed that Iran seeks peace, not war or regional instability.

Furthermore, the Iranian president highlighted a sharp contradiction in US policy, criticizing the maximum pressure campaign conducted while Washington simultaneously demands negotiations.

He stated that surrendering to unilateral demands remains impossible. Addressing the nuclear industry, he noted that the Islamic Republic will never pursue nuclear program for military purposes due to a religious decree against nuclear weapons. The president also emphasized that Iran will not be deprived of its scientific advancements in this respect.

He also emphasized that Tehran will never submit to bullying or military threats, specifically those originating from US bases stationed across the region today.

The president urged Washington to withdraw military threats, asserting that followers of the school of the infallible household of the Prophet of Islam cannot be forced to surrender through force.

He also invited Al-Zaydi to Tehran for his first official visit to finalize agreements and cooperation.

In response, Prime Minister-designate Al-Zaydi emphasized that Iran and Iraq are two bodies with one soul. He vowed to elevate bilateral cooperation in economic, political, and security sectors to distinguished levels.

He described Iran as Iraq’s strategic depth, acknowledging that Iran’s strength, demonstrated against ISIS, serves as a vital backbone for the entire Muslim world.

Al-Zaydi expressed Iraq’s readiness to host negotiations between Iran and the United States to end hostilities, calling it a religious and political duty.

He argued that the standoff must be resolved through dialogue, as confrontation is not sustainable.

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