'Attacks on Iran's Cultural Sites Violate International Principles,' Pres. Pezeshkian Says

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian says the US-Israeli aggression against Iran’s cultural and historical sites contrary to international principles and norms, describing it as a sign of the destructive approach of enemies toward the civilizational identity of nations.

During a visit to Sa’dabad Cultural-Historical Complex in Tehran on Friday, President Pezeshkian inspected the sections damaged during the recent attacks by the United States and the Israeli regime. He emphasized the necessity of documenting the damage and pursuing legal action through international forums and mechanisms.

Stressing the importance of preserving and revitalizing the country’s historical, cultural, and diplomatic sites, Pezeshkian said the reconstruction of the damaged sections of the complex needs to be carried out as quickly as possible, ensuring high precision and quality.

He also reiterated the need for the formal registration, documentation, and legal pursuit of the damage within international organizations and frameworks.

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