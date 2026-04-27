Senior Iranian jurist stresses unity, support for security forces amid tensions

ABNA24 - The senior Shia jurist has warned against hostile efforts to create division in Iran stressing solidarity as number one mission for all people.Ayatollah Hossein Nouri Hamedani has called on the Muslim scholars to warn people against plots to divide them stressing solidarity as a mandate for Iran amid divisive efforts.



He said,” Today, maintaining unity is obligatory, and creating division is forbidden” and added,” If there are differences in opinion, at this current time, everyone must unite around the axis of the Leader of Islamic Republic and support for our armed forces and officials.”



Referring to the critical conditions of the country, Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani highlighted the constant efforts of President Pezeshkian and other officials vowing that Iran will emerge as victorious in face of those who have been trying to harm Iran for nearly 50 years.



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