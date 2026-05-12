Pres. Pezeshkian thanks Ayatollah Sistani, Iraqi nation's support for Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian President has expressed gratitude to Iraqi Shia Marja and nation for their support to Iran during the recent war imposed on Iran by the US and the Zionist regime.

"I express my utmost gratitude for the unwavering support of Ayatollah Sistani and the solidarity of the dear Iraqi nation towards the Islamic Republic of Iran and the victims of the recent war," Masoud Pezehskian of Iran said in message released on Monday afternoon.

"The Shiite Marja has always backed and strongly supported the oppressed [nations]," he also said.

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