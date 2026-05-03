Pres. Pezeshkian Praises Teachers' Resilience Amid War, Threats

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian says achieving educational justice depends on serious attention to teachers’ livelihoods, professional conditions, and social status, describing educators as a cornerstone of national progress under his administration.

In a message marking National Teacher’s Day and the anniversary of the martyrdom of prominent Iranian scholar Morteza Motahhari, the president praised the resilience of Iran’s cultural and educational community in the face of recent threats and aggressions.

He described teachers’ mission as extending beyond the transfer of knowledge, calling them guides to wisdom and humanity who shape students’ character and social responsibility.

Emphasizing educational equity as a top priority, the president said meaningful progress would not be possible without improving teachers’ economic conditions and professional standing.

President Pezeshkian pledged that his administration would mobilize all available capacities to elevate the status of teachers, stressing that strengthening the teaching profession is essential for sustainable and balanced national development.

Honoring martyr Motahhari as a role model educator, President Pezeshkian said teachers have preserved the frontline of education even during the country’s most difficult periods, including times of insecurity and imposed conflicts, keeping hope and national dignity alive for future generations.

The president also referred to the deadly attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab, calling it a tragic example of enemies targeting the most innocent members of society and an assault on Iran’s path of development.

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