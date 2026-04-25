President Pezeshkian: In Iran, There Are No 'Hardliners' or 'Moderates' – We Are All Iranians, Pro-Revolution

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized that there are neither hardliners nor moderates in Iran; instead, they are all “Iranians” and pro-Islamic Revolution.

In a post on his X account late on Thursday, Pezeshkian said, “In Iran, there are no ‘hardliners’ or ‘moderates’. We are all Iranians and pro-Islamic Revolution.”

With iron-clad unity of nation and state and obedience to the Leader, we will make the aggressor regretful.”

He added, “One God, one nation, one leader, one path; victory for Iran, dearer than life.”

Earlier, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has emphasized that a fracture has occurred in the enemy due to the strange unity created among compatriots.

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