Historical Defeats Should Serve as Lesson for Arrogant Powers: Iran's President

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian likened the US defeat in the 1980 Operation Eagle Claw in southeastern Iran to its defeat in a recent operation in Isfahan, central Iran, expressing hope that such “historical defeats would serve as a lesson for the world’s arrogant powers”.

Posting on his official X account Pezeshkian commemorated the anniversary of the United States’ defeat in the Tabas desert in April 1980, when the so-called Operation Eagle Claw to retrieve American spies held in Iran ended in disaster amid unexpected sandstorms.

“On this day, the supremacy of the divine will over all other wills became evident,” the president said.

“This year, with God's help, another Tabas was brought about south of Isfahan,” he added.

The mission in Isfahan, purportedly intended to rescue the pilot of a downed American fighter jet, ended in disaster as Iran’s Armed Forces managed to destroy two US C-130 transport planes and two Black Hawk helicopters near an abandoned airport in southern Isfahan, where US forces attempted a covert landing.

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