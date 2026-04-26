President Pezeshkian: Enemy Targets Infrastructure, Imposes Blockades to Create Public Dissatisfaction

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian says that the enemy’s motive for targeting infrastructure and imposing blockades is to create dissatisfaction among the people.

During a visit to the Ministry of the Interior on Sunday, Pezeshkian said, “The enemy has a plan to turn the people’s current satisfaction into dissatisfaction. To counter this plot, we must ensure that no conditions are created that could lead to public discontent.”

He expressed gratitude for the efforts of provincial governors across the country, adding, “We have granted full authority to the governors, and in terms of management, they have the same powers as the president.”

The US and the Israeli regime launched a large-scale unprovoked military aggression against Iran following the assassination of then Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, along with several senior military commanders and civilians, on February 28.

The aggression saw extensive aerial strikes on both military and civilian locations across Iran, causing significant casualties and widespread damage to infrastructure.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces carried out retaliatory operations, targeting American and Israeli positions in the occupied territories and at regional bases with waves of missiles and drones.

.......................

End/ 257

