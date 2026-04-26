Pakistani PM holds telephone conversation with Iran's President to discuss evolving regional situation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation on Saturday with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian to dicsuss the evolving regional situation, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The call, which lasted around 50 minutes, focused on recent developments, including Islamabad’s role in facilitating dialogue amid tensions involving Iran and the United States, according to a statement published by Pakistani Premier's officie as cited by Anadolu Agency.

Sharif welcomed the participation of an Iranian delegation in talks held in Islamabad earlier this month and appreciated Tehran’s decision to send Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi for further discussions, including a meeting with Pakistani leadership.

The Pakistani premier also highlighted his recent diplomatic outreach to global leaders, saying it had helped build broader support for sustained dialogue and a peaceful resolution to ongoing conflicts.

Pezeshkian, in turn, thanked Pakistan’s leadership, including Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, for their role in advancing peace efforts. He reaffirmed Iran’s desire for stability and expressed confidence in the continued strengthening of bilateral ties.

Both politicians agreed to maintain close coordination, underscoring their shared commitment to regional peace and cooperation.

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