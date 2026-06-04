Grand Ayatollah Fayyadh's Demise a Tremendous Blow to Islamic Seminaries

ABNA24 - The office of Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Mohammad Ishaq al-Fayyadh has confirmed the passing of the revered Shia source of emulation, describing his demise as a tremendous loss for the Islamic world and religious seminaries.

In a statement released on Thursday, the office of the late Grand Ayatollah Fayyadh expressed profound sorrow and grief over the death of the senior cleric. The statement noted that the revered Marja dedicated his blessed life to the service of the true faith, the teaching of Islamic sciences, and the training of scholars and jurists.

"With deep sadness and great regret, we received the news of the passing of His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Mohammad Ishaq al-Fayyadh," the statement read. It highlighted his tireless efforts to disseminate the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) and to clarify the rulings of the sacred Sharia.

The office underlined that his departure constitutes a severe blow to the Islamic seminaries and the community of believers, praising his lofty scientific and religious status and the valuable scholarly works he leaves behind.

The statement concluded by beseeching Almighty God to envelop the late cleric in His infinite mercy, to unite him with the Holy Prophet and his purified household (peace be upon them all), and to grant patience and tranquility to his family, students, followers, and devotees.

Grand Ayatollah Fayyadh was one of the most senior Shia religious authorities based in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq.



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