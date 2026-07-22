IRGC announces targeting, disabling multiple radar systems in Kuwait

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced targeting and disabling multiple radar systems in Kuwait as part of the latest phase of its ongoing retaliatory strikes in the face of the United States’ violations against Iranian territory.

The IRGC made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday, describing the strikes as the 24th wave of its retaliatory Operation Nasr- (Victory) 2.

According to the statement, the strikes were carried out “in continuation of efforts to clear the region of the radar systems” that serve the United States’ purposes.

The IRGC said its forces targeted “an early-warning radar, a tactical radar complex in the vicinity of Ali al-Salem Airbase, and another radar system on Kuwait's Bubiyan Island.”

It added that the strikes “rendered these radar systems inoperable.”

The IRGC concluded its statement by asserting that “the operation to punish the aggressor continues.”

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