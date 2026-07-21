Million-Strong Presence at Funeral of Martyred Leader Demonstrated Depth of Iraqi People's Spiritual Connection: Iraqi Official

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Abu Ali al-Basri, the Assistant to the Head of the Hashd al-Shaabi General Command for Operations Affairs, in an interview with Lebanon's Al-Mayadeen news network, elaborated on the various dimensions of Hashd al-Shaabi's role in Iraq, its relationship with the government and religious authority, and the widespread presence of the people at the funeral of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Al-Mayadeen network in this interview asked about the "significant participation of Hashd al-Shaabi in the funeral ceremony of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Najaf and Karbala," and al-Basri said that he and others did not expect such a million-strong turnout.

Al-Basri added, "We were preparing for this funeral ceremony. We held meetings and developed plans to ensure the security of the participants and attendees. We expected a large turnout, but of course, we did not anticipate this number. I think everyone was surprised by this massive crowd. We expected a slightly smaller number, perhaps in the millions. We did not anticipate this widespread presence and planned to protect it. At the same time, we, along with families, friends, and even those forces that were not assigned to participate, attended the ceremony and stood alongside the Iraqi people as citizens."

Al-Basri added, "The Iraqi people sent a message, and anyone observing this situation can see that they are deeply connected to the religious authority and believe in the authority of Imam Khamenei. They also believe in his leadership of the Islamic state and the importance of this Islamic state for society and the Muslim Ummah. They appreciate this leadership, which commands the forces defending the Islamic Ummah and Islamic countries against the enemies of Islam. That is why I believe this widespread presence, with its fervor, sacrifice, grief, tears, and slogans, expresses the depth of their connection with this leadership - a spiritual connection and an ideological connection."

In a part of this interview, al-Basri spoke about the formation of Hashd al-Shaabi and explained that in 2014, when ISIS attacked and the army could not resist it, and it was said that two-thirds of Iraq had fallen to ISIS, the Prime Minister (Nouri al-Maliki) turned to using faithful and dedicated individuals such as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the then-commander of the Badr Corps, who had experience in fighting and jihad, as well as Haj Qasem Soleimani, who was overseeing the situation in Iraq at the time.

Al-Basri referred to the role of the religious authority and said, "The religious authority also sensed the depth and magnitude of this conspiracy and danger... and issued the fatwa of defensive jihad (Jihad al-Kifai). Two or three days before the fatwa was announced in the Friday sermon by Haj Mahdi al-Karbalai, on Tuesday or Wednesday of that week, meetings were held at Abu Mahdi's residence... Abu Mahdi, Haj Qasem, and other dedicated individuals were there to prepare to confront ISIS."

He added, "At that time, ISIS was approaching Tikrit and beyond... In this regard, I know that the martyred Abu Mahdi also wrote a letter to the religious authority, informing of his readiness to fight against ISIS. Because he had experience in the Badr Organization, it can be said that the groundwork and experience of Badr were utilized in the establishment of Hashd al-Shaabi... In general, Haj Qasem and Abu Mahdi played a pivotal role in forming Hashd al-Shaabi and established active cadres for the formation of Hashd... and the Iraqi resistance groups that were clandestinely operating against the American occupiers and were confronting ISIS before the issuance of the fatwa, and they then formed the initial nuclei to which Iraqi youth were added."

Al-Basri said that alongside these youth, advisors were present. The comrades of Haj Qasem, as well as those from Hezbollah in Lebanon, who were with us from the first days and from the very beginning of the fatwa, played a very significant role in the formation of Hashd and its cadres.

Regarding the issue of arms monopoly and American pressures, this Hashd commander said that the weapons are still in the hands of the government. The weapons of Hashd al-Shaabi are the weapons of the government. After the end of the war, Abu Mahdi issued an order that each of the resistance groups should return to their own areas and work, and the groups that are members of Hashd al-Shaabi also returned to their areas of work (within the framework of the Iraqi armed forces). According to this order, the leader of a group that had political activity severed his connection with that brigade that was a member of Hashd, and the commander of that brigade was no longer allowed to be under the command of that group's political leader, but rather was subordinate to the Hashd al-Shaabi command. Of course, this process was not completed due to Abu Mahdi's martyrdom.

Al-Basri said that the resistance groups have never been outside the framework of the government, because they fought to defend the country. Their weapons are not against the government, but rather they need time to negotiate and reach a formula so that those groups that want to join the government framework can do so. The main reason for the existence of the resistance is the continued presence of the Americans and American occupiers. The Americans are supposed to withdraw by September 30, and the resistance groups have said they will continue their work until then. The resistance groups are not against the government, but rather defenders of all of Iraq, the Iraqi system, the Iraqi people, and Iraq's sanctities, and they want to fulfill their duty to defend the country.

Al-Basri emphasized that the country needs Hashd al-Shaabi, and just as the Islamic Republic of Iran had an army and formed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to protect the country and the revolution, Iraq also needs Hashd al-Shaabi.

In response to a question about American conditions against Hashd al-Shaabi, al-Basri said that Hashd was formed according to the will of the religious authority, and its existence has nothing to do with America. The religious authority is responsible for protecting Iraq, and no one among the people would accept the religious authority's decision to be broken. The legitimacy of Hashd also comes from the religious authority. Hashd, as an ideological and jihadi force, has no connection to the Americans or their opinion.

Al-Basri added that Hashd is part of the system and the Iraqi armed forces, its existence has been approved by Parliament, and its law will soon be fully ratified. He emphasized, "America's pressure may affect this or that Iraqi government or parliament, but we will not be affected by American pressures and will not yield to American pressure. Our will stems from the will of the people, and our commander is the Prime Minister, and our spiritual leaders are the religious authority."

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