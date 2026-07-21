Ayatollah Araki Warned the Rulers of the Persian Gulf States

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Mohsen Araki, at a commemorative gathering for the "Martyred Gentleman of Iran" held by international institutions at the shrine of Lady Masoumah (a.s.), stated in his remarks, "God has established certain traditions in the universe, based on which human society is inevitably destined to reach a certain point; a point where global justice will be established throughout the world, referred to in divine interpretation as the 'Day of Victory' (Yawm al-Fath)."

He added, "This promise is a worldly and irrevocable one, and it is the same earthly paradise that will encompass justice throughout society and the entire world, and humanity in that era will fulfill its true role as God's vicegerent on earth."

The seminary professor noted, "The realization of this divine promise is conditional upon certain traditions, and prerequisites are necessary to achieve that 'Day of Victory.' The first prerequisite is that God selects a vicegerent who possesses all human perfections as the Imam of the community. This path begins with the selection of the Imam of the community."

Stating that from the perspective of Islam, for the formation of government, the Imam is first appointed by God, he emphasized, "Prophet Adam (a.s.) was the first Imam of a community, appointed by God. The second stage is the formation of the 'superior community'; a community that must be cultivated by that Imam. This community will be a reflection of the Imam's personality, and a kind of unity will be formed between the Imam and the cultivated community."

The speaker at the shrine of the Lady of Dignity reminded, "The duty of the superior Ummah is to strive to uproot transgression, oppression, and tyranny in human society and establish divine justice throughout the world under the leadership of the Imam."

Araki continued, "The selection of the Imam requires preparation by God, and the Imam must pass through divine tests one by one to attain the qualification for the Imamate of the community."

He added, "Prophet Abraham (a.s.), to attain the station of Imamate, underwent various tests, including being thrown into fire, losing all his possessions, and the issue of sacrificing his son, which was among the most difficult divine trials."

The seminary professor emphasized, "Sacrificing his young son was one of the most difficult divine tests for Prophet Abraham (a.s.), because Prophet Ishmael was a young man of good character and perfection, and the love of his son was deeply embedded in Abraham's soul, but God's command was that he must sacrifice his son."

Araki noted, "When Prophet Abraham (a.s.) successfully passed these divine tests, he was chosen by God as the Imam of the community, but the Imam alone cannot transform human society into a superior community; rather, other individuals must also be cultivated in society for this purpose so that the banner of divine justice may be raised."

The speaker at the shrine of the Lady of Dignity said, "We believe that the line of resistance today is the same Alawi and Husayni line. If the Ummah wishes to become a superior Ummah, and the social movement becomes obedient, submissive, and supportive of the Imam in a way that reflects the Imam's personality, prerequisites are needed."

He added, "When we cry out 'Ya Latharat al-Husayn (a.s.)' (O for the vengeance of Hussain), it means that a fire has been ignited within us, and until the commanders of oppression and tyranny are destroyed, this fire will not subside. This heat is the same spiritual energy, creating a fervor that, 1,400 years after the martyrdom of the Master of the Martyrs (a.s.), still brings millions of people to the Arbaeen ceremony."

Araki emphasized, "Today, the martyrdom of the martyred leader also brings that same heat to society, and his blood is the continuation of that same current, causing the movement of societies and the awakening of many dormant natures."

Stating that our revenge against the killers of the martyred leader is a revenge for justice, virtue, and the establishment of justice throughout the world, he added, "If we do not take revenge and punish the killers, oppression will not only engulf the world but will become a universal value, and criminals will appear as valuable human beings."

The speaker at the holy shrine of the Lady of Dignity reminded, "Our revenge is for the establishment of global justice and a prelude to the appearance of Imam Mahdi (a.s.). Therefore, taking revenge is our duty, and we will definitely do it. The most important duty of the resistance front and the righteous community, and our first religious obligation, is to strive for this revenge and to implement it."

Araki emphasized, "Our revenge is not only against Trump, but also against the soldiers and associates of this criminal, and the resistance front throughout the world must take revenge on all criminals and accomplices of the enemies."

He added, "The rulers of the Persian Gulf states should know that the resistance front and its fighters have tolerated you so far, while you have been complicit in the crimes committed against the Islamic Republic. So far, due to the right of neighborliness and the outward respect of being Muslim, respect has been maintained and officials have observed it, but this process will not continue. If you do not stop your actions, a day will come when the forces of the resistance and its fighters can no longer be restrained."

Araki emphasized, "It is not tolerable that a few small tribes want to dominate all the resources and capacities of the region and place all resources at the disposal of the enemies, while they have not even a whiff of democracy; if the people had the right to choose, this deplorable situation among the Gulf rulers would not exist. All the rulers of the southern Persian Gulf are complicit in all the killing and massacres in Gaza, Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and elsewhere, and the situation of unity and connection they have with Israel and the United States is intolerable. A time will come when the people of the region will take revenge for the blood of Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran, and the revenge for the martyrdom of the leader."

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