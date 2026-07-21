Iranians Never Flee / U.S. Government Completely Unaware of Iran's Characteristics in Times of Crisis: Former CIA Officer

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Michael Scheuer, a former CIA officer, in an analysis of the U.S. military and political situation, pointed to America's successive defeats in post-World War II wars.

Scheuer said, "We must remember that we have not won any war since 1945, and I am not even sure we have entered a war that was truly worth fighting."

He believes the root of these failures lies in the strategic ignorance of American officials and added, "The fundamental problem is that no one has read history books. If they had, they would know that Iranians are not going to flee; they never flee."

Scheuer, criticizing the level of knowledge of America's current rulers, stated, "You are facing a government in the United States that shows complete ignorance of the world, and there is no one in this government who can provide a correct explanation about Iran's characteristics and how this country behaves in times of crisis and conflict."

The former CIA officer concluded by emphasizing that the United States is repeating the same failed scenarios, and said, "This is exactly the problem we had in Iraq and Vietnam; ignoring field realities and misreading the enemy."

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