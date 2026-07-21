Controversial Remarks by Zionist Journalist: Sinai Peninsula Not Part of Egypt!

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Gideon Levy, a Zionist journalist, in a telephone interview with Ihab Qasim, the host of the Egyptian network Al-Qahira wal-Nas (Cairo and the People), made controversial remarks that provoked widespread reactions within Egypt.

Levy stated in this telephone interview, "Israelis do not view the Sinai Peninsula as part of Egypt, but rather see it merely as beaches at a certain point, as if it belongs to no one."

He said, "In addition to dozens of visits to the Sinai Peninsula, I have traveled to Egypt 12 times, but I have not traveled there for years due to the change in conditions and the feeling that if you are Israeli, you are not comfortable in Cairo, Alexandria, or anywhere else."

According to Al-Quds Al-Arabi, the program host did not react to or oppose Levy's claim about the Sinai Peninsula. This prompted the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate to issue an order banning Ihab Qasim from activity in all media.

In its statement, the syndicate announced, "The reason for this decision is the violation of media ethics principles and professional conduct by Ihab Qasim, through his telephone hosting of an Israeli journalist and allowing him to speak - without challenging his statements despite their sophistry and serious errors."

The Al-Qahira wal-Nas network also announced the removal of the recorded segment with the Zionist journalist from its website and digital platforms, emphasizing that this decision was taken within the framework of its commitment to professional standards and national principles, pending the completion of the review of all aspects of this television program and its broadcast mechanisms.

The compromise "Camp David" agreement was signed on September 18, 1979, between Anwar Sadat, the then-President of Egypt, and Menachem Begin, the then-Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, under the supervision of Jimmy Carter, the then-President of the United States.

With the signing of this agreement in 1979, Egypt withdrew from the scene of confrontation with the Zionist regime, and Tel Aviv's pressure on other Arab capitals to isolate them increased one after another.

Under this agreement, the Zionist regime evacuated the Sinai Peninsula and returned it to Egypt, and it was agreed that it would not have the right to military use of airports near Al-Arish, Rafah, Ras al-Naqb, and Sharm El-Sheikh, areas adjacent to Egypt and occupied Palestine. Israeli ships were also granted free passage through the Suez Canal, and the Straits of Tiran and the Gulf of Aqaba were recognized as international waterways.

Despite the passage of years since the signing of the Camp David compromise agreement, the people of Egypt have expressed their opposition to this agreement and the normalization of their country's relations with the Israeli regime on various occasions through demonstrations and diverse protests.

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