Continuation of Zionist Regime Army Attacks in Gaza; Several Martyred and Wounded

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Palestinian sources announced that in the artillery and aerial attacks of the Zionist regime army on the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in the south of Gaza City, several Palestinians lost their lives and a number of others were wounded. Also, in an attack on a residential unit in the west of Gaza City and the bombing of an apartment in the Al-Nasr neighborhood, a number of other civilians were killed and injured. In the north of the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian citizen was killed by Israeli forces' fire in the Al-Furusiya area, and another young man died from injuries sustained in previous attacks.

Gaza's Health Ministry announced that since the ceasefire, the number of victims has reached 1,147 martyrs and 3,703 wounded. The ministry also announced that since the beginning of the war on October 7, 2023, the number of martyrs in Gaza has increased to 73,269 and the number of wounded to 173,811.

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