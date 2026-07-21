Palestine in Thought, Conduct of Martyred Leader; From Ideal to the Strategy of Resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): "Muhammad Du'aibis" wrote in an article that the issue of Palestine and Jerusalem was always at the center of the thought and positions of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, and he considered defending the Palestinian nation a religious, humanitarian, and moral duty. According to him, the martyred leader believed that the unity of Muslims and the protection of Islamic sanctities depend on support for the Palestinian cause, and any retreat against the Zionist regime would endanger the future of the Islamic world. For this reason, he pursued support for resistance as a practical and continuous strategy.

This author, referring to the martyred leader's statements on Quds Day, stated that he always described Palestine as the "deepest wound of the Islamic world" and called on Muslims to pay serious attention to this issue. Du'aibis concluded by emphasizing that the martyred leader until the end of his life insisted on supporting the Palestinian cause and countering normalization projects, and his intellectual and political legacy will continue to inspire the resistance movement and defenders of Palestine's freedom.

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