Yemen: We Paralyze Saudi Arabia's Economy with Equation of "Port for Port"

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Political sources in Sana'a announced that any government that joins the hostile coalition led by Saudi Arabia or participates in the blockade of Yemen will face the threat of preventing its commercial ships from passing through the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Sana'a, considering this action legitimate within the framework of the right to self-defense, has emphasized that the new equation of "port for port" could bring Saudi Arabia's economy to the brink of total paralysis.

Several political sources in Sana'a emphasized that "any government that joins the list of countries participating in the blockade of Yemen or participates in any hostile coalition led by Saudi Arabia will face the possibility of the route of ships bound for its ports in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait being blocked; an action taken within the framework of Yemen's right to legitimate self-defense."

According to an informed economic source in Sana'a who spoke with Al-Akhbar newspaper, the equation of "port for port" is one of the most important tools for breaking the blockade imposed on the port of Al-Hudaydah and other Yemeni ports, including those under the control of groups loyal to Riyadh in the southern provinces.

This source noted that "this equation has raised concerns on the Saudi side; because Riyadh is well aware that such a step could lead to the complete paralysis of Saudi Arabia's economy."

He added, "Riyadh, which has previously used blockade and economic warfare against Yemen, causing suffering for millions of Yemenis, will not be able to endure this equation for a few weeks and should know that the cost will be very high."

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