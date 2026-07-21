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Suffering of People of Gaza Intolerable, Stain on Our Collective Conscience/ We Increase Pressure on Israel: UK New PM

21 July 2026 - 19:07
News ID: 1843234
Suffering of People of Gaza Intolerable, Stain on Our Collective Conscience/ We Increase Pressure on Israel: UK New PM

The new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from the Labour Party, stating that London's performance regarding the Gaza crisis "has not been adequate," emphasized increasing pressure on Israel.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Andy Burnham, a Labour Party politician who is set to begin his tenure as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, announced that his party "did not perform properly" regarding the Israel war in Gaza and "must do better."

Burnham, who had previously apologized in July for the Labour Party's position on the Gaza war, said that in the new government, he will increase pressure on Israel.

He described the "intolerable" suffering of the people of Gaza, caused by years of continuous Israeli bombardment, as a "stain on our collective conscience." However, he refrained from describing Israel's deadly attacks and severe siege on Gaza as "genocide."

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