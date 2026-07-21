I Follow Iran's News So Much That I Don't Pay Attention to What's Happening in My Own Country!

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Alfonso Pangas, a political activist and member of the Political Bureau of Greece's Democratic National Liberation Movement, who had been invited by our country's Cultural Attaché in Athens to participate in the historic farewell ceremony for the leader of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, referring to his view of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the personality of Ayatollah Khamenei (r.a.), stated, "I follow Iran's news every day through English-language networks, but I don't read my own country's news, Greece, as continuously as I follow the Islamic Republic's news; because constantly reading Greek news depresses me, while following Iran's news gives me a sense of hope and vitality."

Stating that he believes Iran is moving on the path of elevating the status of humanity, he added, "Your country today strives to improve the state of humanity and has been successful in this path. Unfortunately, our government is not aligned with Iran's government and thought, but many people in our country stand alongside the Iranian nation."

The Martyred Khamenei Is a Symbol of the Unity of Belief and Action

Regarding the personality of Ayatollah Khamenei, Pangas said, "If I were to describe him in one sentence, I would say Ayatollah Khamenei is a symbol of the unity of thought and action. He did not merely speak, but also put into practice what he believed in."

This Greek political activist, referring to the revolutionary leader's record of struggle, stated, "He spent his entire life in resistance against arrogance. He endured long years in prison but never retreated from his beliefs and thoughts. Religious faith had given him rare courage, and this very courage made him never surrender to pressures and threats."

He added, "When Donald Trump sent a threatening message calling for surrender, Ayatollah Khamenei declared with firmness that the U.S. President is not in a position worthy of receiving a response from him. This stance demonstrated his courage and perseverance. He was not someone who merely wore clerical robes; he stood alongside the people with conviction and devotion. Iran's martyred leader, due to his brilliant record in leading the great Islamic Ummah, has taken his place alongside other eternal historical figures, and this is a source of pride not only for Iranians but for all freedom-seekers around the world."

Pangas, stating that Ayatollah Khamenei dedicated his entire life to the dignity and honor of the Iranian nation, emphasized, "He was always with the people and was able to build the foundations of a great defensive power. Today, even countries like Russia have utilized Iran's military capabilities to confront imperialism, which reflects the strength of his strategic architecture."

Khamenei's (r.a.) Great Achievement Was Building a Resistant System Against Imperialism

He continued, "With the start of the Ukraine war, it became clear that many heavy and traditional equipment are no longer as effective, and technologies such as drones and small vessels, in which Iran has been a pioneer, have gained special importance. These achievements reflect the foresight and attention of the Islamic Republic of Iran to modern defense technologies. This progress is not limited to military equipment; these advancements demonstrate Iran's ability in innovation, communications, and reliance on its own capacities."

In response to the question of what the most important characteristic of Ayatollah Khamenei is for introducing to other nations, the member of the Political Bureau of Greece's Democratic National Liberation Movement said, "He is a scholarly figure, a religious leader, a devout person, a cultured poet, and someone interested in scientific and technological advancements; but if I were to choose only one characteristic, I would say his most important achievement is building a country resistant to imperialism."

In response to the question of which historical figure the personality of Ayatollah Khamenei reminds him of, he stated, "The first figure that comes to my mind is the spiritual figure of Hussain ibn Ali (a.s.). I believe Ayatollah Khamenei is the continuer of the path of that great martyr. It is my heartfelt belief that future generations will remember his name alongside that of Imam Hussain (a.s.)."

Pangas further, referring to his personal interest in Iran, noted, "Because of my interest in Iran, I tried to understand how seemingly small forces like Hezbollah have been able to resist the powerful Israeli army and its numerous supporters around the world. The more I studied, the more I realized that Iran's power today, Islamic civilization, and the strength of the resistance front are rooted in the beliefs, values, and intellectual foundations of the school of Shiism."

This Greek political activist concluded by expressing hope for the region's future, saying, "I believe that freedom and great victory will one day come, and I wish to see the day of Jerusalem's liberation. I believe the Iranian nation is moving toward the realization of humanity's great ideals, and this wish will soon be fulfilled through the sacrifices of the brave men of this country."

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