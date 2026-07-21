Senate Democratic Leader: Trump, Most Corrupt President in American History

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader in the U.S. Senate, along with a number of other Democratic senators, released a report today stating that Donald Trump and members of his family have systematically used presidential power to gain exorbitant profits, while ordinary American families are struggling to meet rising living costs.

Schumer, along with several other senators, released this report as part of a "new anti-corruption initiative" aimed at exposing Trump's widespread abuse of the presidency for personal gain.

In the report, the Democrats linked the significant increase in the net worth of the Trump family since the beginning of his second presidential term to the livelihood problems of American families and added that the people bear the greatest cost of corruption.

Schumer emphasized in the statement that "Trump is without a doubt the most corrupt president in American history."

He added, "By using the highest office in the country, not for the benefit of America, but to fill his own bank account, he has betrayed the American people; at the expense of hurting working families."

The goal of the Senate Democrats, according to Schumer, is to show Americans what this corruption costs them, so that they can advance reforms that would prevent any president from using public office for personal gain.

The report states that Trump has personally earned $2 billion since returning to the White House in 2025, and members of his family have earned more than $4 billion through the "exploitation of profitable business activities linked to the presidency."

The Democrats' biggest criticism is directed at the Trump family's cryptocurrency project, which is backed by investments from the UAE.

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