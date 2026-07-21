U.S. Warns Its Citizens Worldwide

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The U.S. State Department early Tuesday urged its citizens worldwide to remain vigilant and cautious due to the conflicts in the West Asia region.

The U.S. State Department early Tuesday issued a warning alert to its citizens in the West Asia region and around the world

In a statement, the department called on American citizens worldwide to remain vigilant and cautious due to the conflicts in the West Asia region.

According to Sputnik news agency, the U.S. also warned its citizens in West Asian countries to be prepared for flight cancellations and the closure of the region's airspace.

The statement read, "Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise increased caution and vigilance and be prepared for possible flight cancellations, intermittent airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions."

The U.S. State Department also advised American citizens planning to travel to West Asia to reconsider their travel plans to and through the region.

This warning has been issued amid the aggressive U.S. attacks against the Islamic Republic and Iran's retaliatory operations against U.S. interests and facilities in Arab countries.

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