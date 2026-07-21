CIA: Escalation of Trump's Military Attacks on Iran Will Not Change Tehran's Negotiating Position

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Former and current U.S. officials say a new CIA assessment indicates that the escalation of aggressive attacks against Iran, due to its high resilience and the stability of its power, is unlikely to have a significant impact on changing Tehran's negotiating position.

Current and former U.S. officials say a new intelligence assessment by the CIA indicates that despite the Trump administration's claim that Iran can only be negotiated with through force, the repetition of U.S. aggressive attacks will not have a significant impact on Iran's negotiating position. The CIA report points to Iran's resilience despite the damages inflicted by U.S. aggression.

Analysts say Tehran and Washington are trapped in an ambiguous situation between peace and war. Both countries, despite the continuation of hostilities, have shown signs of readiness for negotiation.

The Washington Post, publishing this report, stated that officials, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the assessment's findings, said analysts from U.S. intelligence agencies have also concluded that Tehran and Washington are currently trapped in an ambiguous and uncertain situation between peace and war.

The findings, which have been reported to the administration, appear to highlight the dilemma that Donald Trump, the U.S. President, faces in an illegal war that he and Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, initiated in late February.

Trump's current path, with escalating attacks, appears to have led to a deadlock. However, given that this war is deeply unpopular with the American public, escalation by the United States, such as the possible deployment of ground forces without a guarantee of military success, carries political risks for the U.S. President.

Shortly after the signing of the memorandum of understanding ending the war between Tehran and Washington, the United States, violating clause 5 of the memorandum which clearly allowed for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz with arrangements by Iran, attempted to undermine Iran's sovereign right as a coastal state over this waterway by directing ships through the southern route near Oman.

After Iran responded by stopping these ships, the terrorist U.S. army repeated its aggression against Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, targeting military and civilian objectives, including bridges, water treatment facilities, and maritime control towers in Iran's ports. Washington has also reimposed an illegal naval blockade on Iran's ports. Iran's response to this aggression, through Operation Nasr 2, has sparked a new round of military tensions between the two sides.

However, regional countries, including Qatar, Pakistan, and Egypt, have offered proposals to both sides to stop hostilities, reduce tensions, and return to the implementation of the memorandum's commitments, including the temporary reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a 10-day cessation of hostilities. Esmaeil Baghaee, the spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has confirmed the transmission of these proposals to Tehran and their review.

The American media outlet further wrote, "Despite the possibility of renewed widespread war, both Iran and the United States have shown signs of readiness for new negotiations, although no progress has been reported."

According to the latest CIA intelligence report, analysts have emphasized Tehran's resilience despite losing many senior political and military officials and part of its military equipment in the American-Zionist aggression during the Third Imposed War. A CIA analysis in May also concluded that Iran could withstand at least three to four months of the illegal U.S. naval blockade before facing more severe economic difficulties.

The Trump administration's diplomacy-war duality and its effect on Iran's negotiating approach are raised in the Washington Post report, while Ali Bagheri, the Deputy Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, stated last night, "America hopes that in the atmosphere of military tension, they can open a negotiating window so that by combining these, they can achieve what they failed to achieve in the previous stage in Hormuz. But it seems that with the Iranian side's intelligence, they will not be allowed to exploit this duality."

Bagheri emphasized, "If negotiations are to take place in a prolonged situation, they should be based on the failures America has experienced in this period. We will not allow them to achieve their illusion regarding the Strait of Hormuz, and if negotiations are to take place, it will be after this failure."

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