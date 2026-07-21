CNN: Pentagon Delays Release of U.S. Military Casualty, Injury Figures in War with Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): CNN, citing informed sources, reported that the Pentagon has avoided publicly confirming the consequences of Iran's attacks on U.S. forces, and only releases figures related to injuries through a military system that is updated non-simultaneously. According to this report, although U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) regularly provided casualty reports at the beginning of the war, in recent months, reporting on non-lethal attacks has decreased, making the casualty analysis system the primary source of official statistics.

A Pentagon spokesman, in an interview with CNN, deemed the delay in releasing this information necessary to protect more than 50,000 U.S. military personnel stationed in the West Asia region, and claimed that releasing details of attacks and casualty figures in real time would provide valuable information to the other side and could endanger the security of U.S. forces. At the same time, he emphasized that the Pentagon and CENTCOM continue to release reports on U.S. operations and attacks against Iran.

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