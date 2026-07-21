American Analyst: War with Iran Has Revealed Rift Between Trump, Netanyahu

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Doug Bandow, an analyst at the Cato Institute and a former advisor to the Reagan administration, said in an interview with an American media outlet that Trump assumed the Zionist regime would achieve its declared objectives against Iran in a short time, and this success could become a significant political achievement for the U.S. administration. However, according to him, the continuation of hostilities and the failure to achieve these objectives have led the U.S. President to feel he has erred in assessing the war's outcomes.

Bandow also believes that Trump is primarily influenced by domestic political considerations and is likely to seek a way to reduce tensions to avoid further costs.

These remarks come as some American and Zionist media have also reported disagreements between Washington and Tel Aviv regarding the management of the war with Iran.

According to these reports, while Trump emphasizes avoiding a war of attrition and keeping the diplomatic option open, Netanyahu wants to continue military pressure. There have also been reports of efforts by some close associates of J.D. Vance, the U.S. Vice President, to prevent a meeting between Trump and Netanyahu, indicating the continuation of disagreements within the U.S. administration over how to deal with Iran.

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