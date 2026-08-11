44 Muslims Killed in India in First Seven Months of 2026, Rights Tracker Says

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to figures cited from the tracker, 19 of the deaths were attributed to state actors, including police and security personnel, while 25 were linked to Hindu extremist non-state actors in incidents described as religiously motivated violence.

The figures indicate a sharp escalation compared with the tracker’s January–April 2026 findings. In its latest publicly available quarterly report, SAJC documented 13 Muslims killed by Hindu extremist non-state actors in religiously motivated attacks across eight Indian states during the first four months of the year. The same report recorded at least four Muslim deaths involving state actors during that period.

The tracker said the violence included cases involving alleged cow vigilantism, accusations of being “Bangladeshi,” interfaith relationships and local disputes that escalated along communal lines. It also documented more than 48 incidents of violent assault and intimidation targeting Muslims across at least 18 states during January–April.

25 deaths reported between May and July

Figures attributed to the SAJC tracker show that 25 Muslims were killed between May and July, including 15 deaths involving police or security personnel and at least 10 deaths attributed to Hindu extremist actors in religiously motivated attacks across five states.

If combined with SAJC's January–April figures, the reported total reaches 44 Muslim deaths during the first seven months of 2026.

SAJC describes its India Persecution Tracker as a quarterly documentation project covering human-rights violations against religious minorities. The organisation says the tracker is not exhaustive, because many violations—particularly those occurring in remote or militarised areas—may go unreported. Its purpose is to document cases, identify patterns and contribute to accountability and prevention.

A continuing pattern of violence

The latest figures come against the backdrop of a broader pattern documented by SAJC in previous years. Its 2025 annual overview recorded at least 23 Muslims killed in incidents involving police, armed forces or other state security personnel and 27 Muslims killed by Hindu extremists in religiously motivated hate crimes.

The organisation has stressed that its figures are based on cases reported in the media and subsequently documented by its researchers, rather than representing an official nationwide government count. The tracker therefore provides an indication of documented cases and trends rather than a definitive count of every death.

The figures are likely to fuel renewed debate over the safety of India's Muslim minority, police accountability and the government's response to religiously motivated violence.