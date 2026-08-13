231 Islamophobic Incidents in Germany in First Half of 2026

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): This is according to according to government data released in response to a parliamentary inquiry by Green Party lawmakers.

The figures, which include cases classified under the “Islamophobia” category of politically motivated offences, are provisional and subject to revision, the government said.

Police identified 127 suspects in the incidents but made no arrests, according to the data.

Of the 231 anti-Muslim criminal offences, 33 were committed online.

Authorities recorded 44 cases of incitement to hatred, 13 involving symbols of unconstitutional organizations, 11 violent offences, nine cases of coercion or threats, and three cases of property damage.

A further 47 cases were classified as “other offences”.

The number of recorded anti-Muslim cases is lower than in the previous year.

German authorities registered 543 anti-Muslim criminal offences in the second half of 2025 and 489 in the first half of that year.

The government said the 2026 figures could change because of late reports and subsequent revisions.

The Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency also recorded anti-Muslim incidents, with the largest number reported in the labor market.

The agency received 58 reports involving the labor market and 42 involving private services and access to goods.

Other anti-Muslim criminal offences were reported in education, law enforcement and the judiciary, healthcare services, and public spaces.

Anti-Muslim incidents are recorded through Germany’s police reporting system for politically motivated crime, known as KPMD-PMK (Criminal Police Reporting Service in Cases of Politically Motivated Crime).

Ali Mete, secretary-general of the Islamic Community Milli Gorus (IGMG), said the figures showed that anti-Muslim attacks remained a serious issue in Germany.

“231 registered criminal offences in the first half-year alone are 231 cases too many,” Mete told news outlet IslamiQ.

He said the official figures may not reflect the full scale of the problem because not every anti-Muslim attack is reported to police or classified as such.

He also noted that it is essential for victims to be taken seriously and consistently protected.