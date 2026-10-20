Israel issues tenders for 1,080 new settlement units near Occupied Al-Quds

ABNA24 - Israeli authorities have issued two construction tenders for 1,080 new settlement housing units in Occupied Al-Quds and its eastern surroundings during October, in a move aimed at expanding illegal Israeli settlements and tightening control over Palestinian land.

The Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission announced on Monday that the tenders include 730 housing units in the Pisgat Ze’ev settlement, north of Occupied Al-Quds, and another 350 units designated for senior citizens in the Ma’ale Adumim settlement, east of the city.

The commission warned that the projects would strengthen Israel’s settlement presence, deepen its control over occupied Palestinian territory, and further restrict opportunities for Palestinian urban development.

730 new settlement units planned in Pisgat Ze’ev

According to the commission, the first tender, numbered 212/2026, was published on October 13, 2026.

It covers the construction of 730 settlement housing units in the Dukhifat complex, located on the eastern edge of the Pisgat Ze’ev settlement, under planning scheme No. 101-0759894.

The project spans four parcels of land totaling approximately 27.529 dunums, or 6.8 acres.

The development includes residential units intended for sale and long-term rental, along with commercial spaces, operational facilities, and service infrastructure.

Israeli authorities have scheduled November 16, 2026, as the opening date for bid submissions, with December 28, 2026, set as the final deadline.

The project represents another step toward expanding Israeli settlement construction in the northern part of Occupied Al-Quds .

Israel reissues tender for 350 housing units in Ma’ale Adumim

The second tender, numbered 207/2026, was published on October 7, 2026.

It involves the construction of 350 residential units designated for senior citizens in the Ma’ale Adumim settlement, east of Occupied Al-Quds .

The project also includes commercial and operational facilities under planning scheme No. 420/1/7/59/2.

According to the commission, a review of the tender records revealed that the same project had previously been offered under tender No. 14/2026.

That earlier tender covered a 10.842-dunum parcel of land, approximately 2.7 acres, but closed without receiving any bids.

The latest announcement therefore represents a renewed attempt to advance the same settlement development.

Settlement expansion threatens Palestinian territorial continuity

The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission said the combination of housing units for sale and rental, senior housing, and commercial and service facilities reflects Israel’s efforts to expand the functions and capacity of its settlements.

According to the commission, these projects are designed to accommodate Israeli settlers across different age groups while strengthening the settlements’ long-term residential and economic infrastructure.

The commission warned that repeatedly issuing and marketing construction tenders is part of a broader strategy to transform settlement plans into permanent physical and demographic realities on occupied Palestinian land.

It said the projects would consolidate Israeli control over Occupied Al-Quds and surrounding areas while reducing the land available for Palestinian residential growth and development.

Israel deepens its control over occupied Palestinian land

The latest tenders come amid continued Israeli settlement expansion in and around Occupied Al-Quds and across the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian officials warn that such developments threaten the geographic continuity of Palestinian communities by expanding Israeli-controlled areas and restricting Palestinian access to land.

The construction projects are part of an ongoing pattern of settlement expansion, land appropriation, and efforts to consolidate Israeli control over occupied Palestinian territory.

Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including Occupied Al-Quds , are illegal under international law.

For Palestinians, the planned construction of another 1,080 settlement units represents a further threat to their land, their communities, and their right to develop and remain in Occupied Al-Quds and its surroundings.



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