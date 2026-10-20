Israeli attacks target multiple areas in southern Lebanon

ABNA24 - Parts of southern Lebanon witnessed a series of Israeli attacks from past midnight until 8:00 AM, involving artillery shelling, heavy machine-gun combing operations, and military movements and incursions around the town of Kafr Kela / Kfar Chouba.

In specific details:

A flare was fired over the skies of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah alongside machine-gun fire directed toward the town.

Artillery shelling targeted the towns of Bachriyine, Haddatha, and the Wadi al-Salouqi area.

In the Kfar Chouba area, an Israeli infantry force consisting of dozens of soldiers took position in the “Shajarat Mubaraka” area east of the town, coinciding with the incursion of three Merkava tanks into its southern side.

Machine-gun fire was also recorded directed toward the town of Khiam, and the Israeli army carried out a detonation in the vicinity of the town of Arnoun.

In a related development, Israeli drones entered the skies of the Southern Suburb of Beirut (Dahiyeh).

These attacks come in the context of ongoing Israeli violations affecting various Lebanese regions.



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