Saudi aggression martyred 124, wounded 327 since escalation: Yemeni Health Ministry

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least 124 people have been martyred, and 327 others wounded as a result of the Saudi-led coalition's escalating aggression against Yemen since fighting intensified on September 3, Yemen's Ministry of Health has announced.

The devastating toll comes as Saudi warplanes carried out 101 airstrikes and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure across the country in just the past 24 hours, underscoring the criminal and indiscriminate nature of the Saudi war machine.

According to a statement by the Yemeni Armed Forces, Saudi F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets, which took off from the Khamis Mushait and Taif military bases, along with missile attacks launched from Najran, struck civilian sites in the capital Sanaa and the provinces of Dhale, Taiz, Hodeidah, Dhamar, Marib, Saada, Al-Jawf, Amran, and Lahj. The strikes have left civilian casualties, including women and children.

The latest barrage brings the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks since the escalation began to a staggering 2,489.

In a separate development, the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a missile strike on a military facility adjacent to the Aden airport.

An unnamed military source told the Yemen News Agency (Saba) that the attack successfully hit a command headquarters of Saudi-led forces and a weapons depot located in the Badr camp in Aden province.

No casualties were reported from the operation.

It was the second major strike in Aden in two days, following a Thursday attack on a palace complex in the city used as a headquarters for the Saudi-backed mercenaries.

Despite the precision of the operation, Saudi-backed mercenaries and their media apparatus immediately sought to distort the facts, attempting to portray the Yemeni Armed Forces as targeting civilian sites.

This propaganda campaign is part of a broader effort by Riyadh and its proxies to obscure the reality that Yemen's retaliatory strikes are directed exclusively at military positions, command centers, and weapons depots used to wage war against the Yemeni people.

The latest escalation comes against the backdrop of more than a decade of brutal Saudi-led war and blockade against Yemen, which began in 2015 when Riyadh intervened militarily in an attempt to restore a Saudi-aligned regime in Sana'a.

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree recently dismissed Saudi outrage over Yemen's retaliatory strikes on Saudi airports, pointing to the coalition's record of carrying out 274,302 airstrikes against Yemen over the course of 12 years.

He renewed the warning that Saudi airspace and airports remain unsafe, with the exception of the airspace over Mecca and Medina.

Saudi Arabia has sharply escalated its aggression in recent weeks, with Yemeni officials reporting hundreds of airstrikes across the country as Riyadh seeks to restore a Saudi-aligned regime in Sana'a.

In response, the Yemeni Armed Forces have launched several major counteroffensive operations along the Red Sea coast, driving Saudi-backed mercenaries from strategic positions.

Yemeni forces have also seized strategic areas and islands around the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, significantly strengthening their position at one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints.

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