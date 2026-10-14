Al-Mashat vows Yemen strongly will continue confrontation until blockade is lifted

ABNA24 - Mahdi al-Mashat, President of Sanaa’s Supreme Political Council, stated that Yemenis continue to confront the occupation—represented by the Saudi regime—much as their ancestors faced the British occupation, emphasizing that Yemen will not become an open arena for foreign forces while free people reject guardianship and the looting of resources.

In a speech marking the 63rd anniversary of the October 14 Revolution, al-Mashat held the Saudi regime responsible for initiating the aggression, imposing the blockade, and mobilizing armed formations. He affirmed that confrontation will continue until the aggression ends, the siege is lifted, and the occupation’s schemes are thwarted.

Al-Mashat warned those involved in the invasion of Yemen against continuing their participation, urging them to withdraw before it is too late. He also called upon recruits within Saudi-backed mobilization ranks to reconsider their positions and return to the national fold. Furthermore, he warned Arab and Islamic regimes against being dragged into an aggression that serves US and Zionist schemes aimed at weakening the region.

On the field and humanitarian levels, al-Mashat condemned the targeting of civilian objects, which has resulted in civilian casualties among women and children, affirming Yemen’s right to respond in accordance with Islamic law and international conventions. He also condemned the execution of prisoners belonging to Sanaa forces near Thubab town in Bab Al-Mandab region after they were shot and run over by US-made armored vehicles, holding the Saudi regime fully responsible and stressing that those involved will not escape punishment.

Regarding international navigation, al-Mashat stressed that it is safe and that Yemen is committed to its obligations toward it, warning that turning the Bab al-Mandab strait into a combat zone threatens navigation and calling on the international community to condemn these practices.

He additionally called on residents in areas under the control of Saudi-backed forces not to engage in Saudi schemes or allow their regions to be used as launchpads for mobilization and aggression.



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