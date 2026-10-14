Pakistan’s Milli Yakjehti Council Expresses Solidarity with Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Pakistan’s Milli Yakjehti Council has reaffirmed its support for the Palestinian people and called for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state as the acceptable solution to the Palestinian question.

The council held a consultative meeting at its central office at Jamia Naeemia in Islamabad, chaired by its central secretary-general, Liaqat Baloch. Participants discussed the situation in Palestine, challenges facing the Muslim world, and Pakistan’s overall political and economic situation.

Marking the fourth anniversary of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, participants expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and reiterated the council’s longstanding position on the Palestinian cause.

The meeting was attended by Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, Syed Nasir Abbas Shirazi, Zameer Akhtar, Mufti Gulzar Hussain Naeemi, Rashid Tanoli, Dr Ali Abbas Naqvi, Allama Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi, Maulana Irfan Hussain and other leaders.

Participants pledged to continue supporting the Palestinian people and strongly condemned Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory and its continued attacks on Gaza. They reiterated that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state was essential to a just resolution of the conflict.

The meeting also addressed tensions and conflict involving Yemen and Saudi Arabia. Participants called on the governments of Pakistan and Iran to play a mediating role and take effective steps to resolve differences among Muslim countries while promoting reconciliation and unity. They also strongly condemned threats made by the United States against Iran.

Turning to Pakistan’s domestic situation, council members expressed concern over the economic difficulties facing the public, particularly rising inflation. They called for urgent and effective measures to ease the financial burden on citizens. Participants also stressed the need to eliminate terrorism and improve law and order across the country.

The council reaffirmed its commitment to continuing efforts in support of the Palestinian people, pursuing a just resolution of the Palestinian question, promoting unity across the Muslim world, and strengthening peace and stability in Pakistan.