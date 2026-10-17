Photos: Palestinian Mother in Gaza Waits Six Hours for a Single Meal

AhlulBayt News Agency: Niha al-Masri, a 35-year-old Palestinian mother displaced from Beit Hanoun by Israeli attacks and currently living in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, spends hours every day standing in line at a charity kitchen to secure food for her family of ten. After a six-hour wait, she returns to her tent with a few containers of rice, lentils, and some chicken—the only meal her family will have that day. More than a year since a ceasefire was announced, hunger continues to shape the daily lives of many people in Gaza.