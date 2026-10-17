Hamas rejects Mladenov’s position on suspension of goods shipments to Gaza

ABNA24 - The Hamas Movement has strongly rejected Peace Council representative Nikolay Mladenov’s adoption of Israel’s narrative regarding the suspension of goods shipments intended for Gaza’s private sector, calling it a clear bias toward the Israeli occupation and an endorsement of its pretexts for tightening the blockade and deepening the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

In a press statement on Friday, Hamas said Israel’s allegations that the Movement had interfered in the entry of private-sector goods, imposed taxes on merchants, and threatened traders were “completely baseless.”

The Movement stressed that these allegations were part of a repeated and transparent attempt to worsen the humanitarian crisis and evade obligations under the ceasefire agreement.

Hamas said Mladenov’s endorsement of the Israeli account represented clear bias toward the Israeli occupation and its justifications for obstructing the entry of goods into Gaza, further exacerbating the suffering of Palestinians living under blockade.

The Movement called on Mladenov to abandon what it described as a policy of siding with the Israeli occupation and overlooking its violations of fundamental human rights.

It also urged him to take immediate action to pressure Israel to lift the blockade on the Gaza Strip and halt the ongoing killing of civilians, including children.

Hamas further called for the swift entry of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza into the territory so that it could begin carrying out its responsibilities, foremost among them rebuilding what Israeli forces have destroyed across the Gaza Strip.



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