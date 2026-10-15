Hamas Condemns Colombia’s Embassy Opening in Occupied Jerusalem as a Violation of Palestinian Rights

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has strongly condemned Colombia’s decision to open an embassy in occupied Jerusalem, describing the move as a blatant violation of Palestinian rights and a breach of international law and United Nations resolutions concerning the city’s legal status.

In a statement, Hamas stressed that Jerusalem is occupied Palestinian territory and said Colombia’s decision to establish its embassy there constituted a direct infringement of the rights of the Palestinian people.

The movement also criticised Colombia’s new government for reversing the position of former President Gustavo Petro, who severed diplomatic relations with Israel over its military offensive in Gaza, which his government accused of constituting genocide.

Hamas said the new government’s departure from what it described as Petro’s principled stance amounted to siding with a regime accused of committing crimes against Palestinians. The movement further claimed that Israel’s international isolation was growing.

Hamas urged the Colombian government to immediately reverse the decision and refrain from taking steps that, it said, undermine Palestinian rights, disregard the legitimacy of the Palestinian cause and deny Palestinians their right to self-determination and to establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

The movement reiterated its call for Colombia to cancel the decision and comply with international law and UN resolutions concerning Jerusalem’s status and the rights of the Palestinian people.

The statement followed the inauguration of Colombia’s embassy in occupied Jerusalem the previous day, in a ceremony attended by Colombia’s foreign minister and Israel’s foreign minister.

Jerusalem remains a central issue in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Palestinians seek East Jerusalem as the capital of an independent Palestinian state, while the city’s status remains a major issue in international diplomacy.