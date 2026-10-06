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Egypt Condemns Provocative Actions by Israeli Settlers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

6 October 2026 - 14:46
News ID: 1874565
Source: Abna24
Egypt Condemns Provocative Actions by Israeli Settlers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Egypt has condemned the entry of hundreds of Israeli settlers into the compound of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, warning that attempts to alter the historic and legal status of the holy site could have serious consequences.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a statement, Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Israeli settlers had carried out what it described as provocative activities and Jewish religious rituals inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Cairo expressed concern over what it said was the continued escalation of such actions.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said the incidents were taking place amid the continued expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as statements that Cairo has previously rejected.

The ministry warned that such actions could constitute attempts to change the existing historical and legal arrangements at Al-Aqsa Mosque and impose a new reality at the site.

Egypt reaffirmed its call to preserve the established historical and legal status of all holy sites in Jerusalem, including Al-Aqsa Mosque, and stressed the importance of protecting the religious character and status of the mosque.

The Foreign Ministry further warned that repeated incidents of this kind could lead to a serious escalation of tensions and threaten security and stability across the region, including the occupied Palestinian territories.

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